Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $10.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SNPO. UBS Group cut their price target on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.75 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut Snap One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Snap One Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. Snap One has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $808.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $264.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snap One by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 51,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap One by 29.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,692 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap One by 0.4% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 493,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap One by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Snap One by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

See Also

