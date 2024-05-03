Popcat (SOL) Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (POPCAT)

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Popcat (SOL) has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Popcat (SOL) has a market capitalization of $534.68 million and approximately $129.01 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Popcat (SOL)

Popcat (SOL) launched on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.56260718 USD and is up 23.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $145,250,897.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

