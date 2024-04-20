Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.26) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.47) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
