Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.26) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.47) price target on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Shares of LON RBW opened at GBX 9.80 ($0.12) on Tuesday. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 1 year low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 18 ($0.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £61.77 million, a P/E ratio of -493.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

