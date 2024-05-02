Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $463.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $470.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.91. The stock has a market cap of $419.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.