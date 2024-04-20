Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

VVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Valvoline Stock Performance

VVV opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $45.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Valvoline by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 110,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 2,089.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 165,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 158,335 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 25.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,507,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,198,000 after buying an additional 1,706,190 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,062,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,359,000 after buying an additional 233,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.6% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 381,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

