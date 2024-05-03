Eli Lilly and Company Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $13.49 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $25.61 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $32.51 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $39.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.7 %

LLY stock opened at $755.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $670.56. The company has a market capitalization of $718.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $414.31 and a 12 month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

