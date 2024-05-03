adidas AG Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of adidas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.36). adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of adidas stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. adidas has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $125.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.2394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

