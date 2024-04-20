BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) a C$2.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.00 price target on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares set a C$2.00 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$2.00 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$2.25 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2.24.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

