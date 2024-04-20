Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts AO World (LON:AO) Price Target to GBX 75

AO World (LON:AO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 75 ($0.93) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital upgraded AO World to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
AO World Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Chris Hopkinson bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,685.30). 50.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AO World Company Profile
AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.
Read More
