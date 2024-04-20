Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.19) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays cut Entain to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.94) to GBX 1,070 ($13.32) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Entain from GBX 1,310 ($16.31) to GBX 1,140 ($14.19) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.23).

Get Entain alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENT

Entain Price Performance

Entain Dividend Announcement

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 837.40 ($10.42) on Wednesday. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 718.20 ($8.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,516.50 ($18.88). The company has a market capitalization of £5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 834.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 894.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Entain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,276.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stella David bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 736 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £478,400 ($595,543.38). Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.