Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMNM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Immunome from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Immunome alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMNM

Immunome Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Immunome

Shares of IMNM opened at $15.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.66. Immunome has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $30.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after buying an additional 1,343,697 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 505.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,051,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after buying an additional 877,592 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 136,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome during the third quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.