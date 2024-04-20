B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their not rated rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 510.40 ($6.35) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 454 ($5.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The firm has a market cap of £5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,458.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 527.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&M European Value Retail

In other news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.46) per share, with a total value of £25,950 ($32,304.24). 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

