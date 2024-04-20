Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IFP. Raymond James lowered shares of Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Interfor and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interfor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.17.

Get Interfor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IFP

Interfor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IFP opened at C$17.83 on Wednesday. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$16.78 and a 1-year high of C$26.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$917.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.65) by C($1.64). Interfor had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of C$785.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

About Interfor

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.