MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTY. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.29.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTY opened at C$46.40 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$44.48 and a 12 month high of C$68.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

