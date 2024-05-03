Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CNX Resources Co. Raised by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

CNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

CNX opened at $23.19 on Friday. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,489,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,805 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,018,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 2,200.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 676,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 647,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,009,000 after acquiring an additional 376,245 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 130.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 280,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

