Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Issued By Raymond James

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.