EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.
EQT Trading Up 2.1 %
EQT stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in EQT by 61.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $798,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EQT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,044,484,000 after buying an additional 3,159,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in EQT by 4,680.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,854,000 after buying an additional 2,808,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.
EQT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.
