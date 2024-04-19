OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneSpan by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,323,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,845,000 after buying an additional 69,620 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after buying an additional 283,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneSpan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OneSpan by 31.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after buying an additional 477,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneSpan by 196.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 1,170,048 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,849 shares in the company, valued at $725,935.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sidoti lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSPN

OneSpan Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.