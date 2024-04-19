Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,705 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $20,592,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 588,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after buying an additional 492,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,910,000 after buying an additional 387,379 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after buying an additional 367,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.33. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $218.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,751.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

