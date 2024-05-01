The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,247,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,799 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.74% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $421,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,734. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,501 shares of company stock worth $10,141,126. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.