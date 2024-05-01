Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 109 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $276.49. 692,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

