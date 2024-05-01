Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $457.03 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,265,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103,824 shares during the quarter. Westlake comprises about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of Westlake worth $457,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 56.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 109,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,152 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 682,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,129,000 after acquiring an additional 63,823 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,492,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Westlake from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.79.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.21. 442,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,589. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $103.28 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average of $137.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

