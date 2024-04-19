Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $336,000 Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Price Performance

A10 Networks stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $958.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.10.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 15.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $123,590.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,560.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $123,590.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,560.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,878.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,990. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

