Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.12.

Shares of BRZE opened at $40.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.13. Braze has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.51.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $89,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $662,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $89,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $662,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fernando Machado sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $100,248.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $259,048.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,815 shares of company stock worth $4,164,679 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Braze by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 11.1% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

