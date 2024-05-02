Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISSC opened at $6.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.00.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 17.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 134,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

