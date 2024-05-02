Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance
NASDAQ ISSC opened at $6.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. Innovative Solutions and Support has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $9.00.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 17.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support
About Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Solutions and Support
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.