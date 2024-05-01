Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $480.45 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144,466 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America accounts for about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.29% of Packaging Co. of America worth $480,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,799,177 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PKG traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.07. The company had a trading volume of 210,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.57. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $191.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.74.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.