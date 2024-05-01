Berry Wealth Group LP Purchases New Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 246,349 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 258,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 188,305 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,737,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,494,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,633,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.70. 476,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.85.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

