Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 62,313 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,313 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.10% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $433,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 377,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total value of $187,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,773.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $3,283,219. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.69. 317,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day moving average of $191.63. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $160.07 and a one year high of $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

