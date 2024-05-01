Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 709,979 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,046,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 709,979 shares during the quarter. Textron accounts for about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $486,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.93. 336,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,581. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

