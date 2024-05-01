Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 191,269 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,838,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,269 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $456,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 7,616.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $137.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.79.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

