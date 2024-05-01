Cannell & Co. Invests $7.36 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,000. Cannell & Co. owned 0.07% of Camden Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.80. 240,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.21. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

