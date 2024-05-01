The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,435,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 322,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $439,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,208,000 after acquiring an additional 715,421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,609,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,912,000 after acquiring an additional 57,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,387,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,425,000 after acquiring an additional 226,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,772,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 524,912 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,732,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,840,000 after acquiring an additional 345,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,897. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. 1,193,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,316. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

