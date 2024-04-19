Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLOU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

CLOU opened at $20.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.53 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

About Global X Cloud Computing ETF

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.