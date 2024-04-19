Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4035 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bouygues’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Bouygues Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BOUYY opened at $7.64 on Friday. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.
About Bouygues
