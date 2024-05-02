Adient (ADNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Adient has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADNT opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.51.

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

