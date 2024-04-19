Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ (MRNS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $11.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 253,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 103,935 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after acquiring an additional 173,226 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,955,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

