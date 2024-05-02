Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GPN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.69.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $109.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,815,000. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

