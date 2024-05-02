Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Short Interest Update

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

BCC opened at $132.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.62. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 100.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 80.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Boise Cascade by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

