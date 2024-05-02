Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,785 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

