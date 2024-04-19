MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at Acumen Capital

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its target price reduced by Acumen Capital from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.29.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$46.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$44.48 and a 12 month high of C$68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

