Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 89,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. 1,387,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,494. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

