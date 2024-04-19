Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

HRX stock opened at C$20.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.45. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$12.52 and a 12-month high of C$20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$676.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of C$163.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0745934 earnings per share for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

