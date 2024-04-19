Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
HRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Héroux-Devtek from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HRX
Héroux-Devtek Price Performance
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of C$163.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0745934 earnings per share for the current year.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.