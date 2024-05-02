Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.23%.

HSII has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

Shares of HSII stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.