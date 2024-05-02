Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.17 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.23%.
Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance
Shares of HSII stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $35.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
