Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Radiant Logistics Stock Down 1.0 %

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $231.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $68,594.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

