WNS (NYSE:WNS) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Get WNS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNS

WNS Stock Up 1.1 %

WNS opened at $46.49 on Monday. WNS has a 1-year low of $45.09 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.04.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WNS by 36.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after acquiring an additional 544,328 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 387,378 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of WNS by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 342,922 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in WNS by 802.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,950,000 after buying an additional 333,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in WNS by 19.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after buying an additional 274,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.