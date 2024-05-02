Doug Cunningham Sells 1,040 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

