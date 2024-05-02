Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

Institutional Trading of Certara

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $405,095. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Certara by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Certara by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Certara by 5,306.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Certara by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. Certara has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $24.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

