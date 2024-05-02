Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$9.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on CS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research note on Monday, March 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. In other news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

TSE CS opened at C$9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.40 and a 1-year high of C$10.44.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

