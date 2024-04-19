Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.23. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $174.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.67.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
