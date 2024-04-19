Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.23. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $174.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth $125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

