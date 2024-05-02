Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

